Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 9, 2022 in La Crosse, WI

It will be a cold day in La Crosse, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 15 degrees. There is only a 23% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. La Crosse could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.