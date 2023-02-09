Temperatures will be just above freezing in La Crosse today. It looks like it will be a nippy 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 14 degrees. Today's forecast brings 49% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. La Crosse could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 9, 2023 in La Crosse, WI
