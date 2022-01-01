It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 7. Today's forecasted low temperature is -10 degrees. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 1, 2022 in La Crosse, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Snow looks likely across Southern Wisconsin today. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has everything you need to know.
WINFIELD, Ala. (AP) — Homes and buildings were damaged and trees were blown down as a line of intense thunderstorms rolled across several Sout…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 29. A 8-degree low is for…
It will be a cold day in La Crosse, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 3…
It will be a cold day in La Crosse, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 36 degrees. A 15-degree low is fore…
Certain instruments on weather satellites can see the increased illumination of cities and towns during Christmas and Ramadan.
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 28. A 17-degree low is for…
On Sunday, Kodiak Island in southern Alaska hit 67 degrees. That's warmer than it was in Southern California that same day.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 27. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…