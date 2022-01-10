 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 10, 2022 in La Crosse, WI

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 7 though it will feel even colder at 6. A -2-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from MON 12:00 AM CST until MON 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.

Local Weather

