It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 26. 23 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. La Crosse could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 11, 2022 in La Crosse, WI
A winter weather advisory is in effect through 6 p.m. Wednesday. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details on what to expect.
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
Lightning increased significantly around the North Pole in 2021. Scientists say it's a clear sign of how the climate crisis is altering global weather.
It's the kind of cold capable of delivering frostbite in minutes, turn boiling water into frozen mist in a nanosecond, and even cold enough to freeze your eyelashes.