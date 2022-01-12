 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 12, 2022 in La Crosse, WI

La Crosse people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 36 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 36% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News