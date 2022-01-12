La Crosse people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 36 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 36% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 12, 2022 in La Crosse, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
Lightning increased significantly around the North Pole in 2021. Scientists say it's a clear sign of how the climate crisis is altering global weather.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 9. -5 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 7 though it will feel even colder at 6. -11 degrees is today's low. Th…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 6 though it will feel even colder at 5. We'll see a low temperature of…
It's the kind of cold capable of delivering frostbite in minutes, turn boiling water into frozen mist in a nanosecond, and even cold enough to freeze your eyelashes.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 27. Expect a drastic drop in tem…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 7 though it will feel even colder at 6. A -2-degree low is forecasted.…
Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low around -5F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It …
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 26. 23 degrees is today's …