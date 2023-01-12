 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 12, 2023 in La Crosse, WI

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32. A 18-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

