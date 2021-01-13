The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in La Crosse Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 40 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 13, 2021 in La Crosse, WI
