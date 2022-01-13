Temperatures will be just above freezing in La Crosse today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 34 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 19 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 13, 2022 in La Crosse, WI
