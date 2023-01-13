Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 13, 2023 in La Crosse, WI

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 27. 15 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until FRI 12:30 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.