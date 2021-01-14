It will be a cold day in La Crosse, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is a 83% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from THU 6:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 AM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 14, 2021 in La Crosse, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at 21.38. Today's forecasted …
La Crosse's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low around 20F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temper…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in La Crosse Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 40 degrees. 29 degrees is today…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at 19.78. 20 degrees is…
It will be a cold day in La Crosse, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 34 degrees. A 26-degree low is forcas…
La Crosse's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, La Crosse people should be prepared for temperatures …
It will be a cold day in La Crosse, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 34 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempera…
La Crosse's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 22F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in L…
This evening's outlook for La Crosse: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 26F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in La C…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at 20.12. A 21-degree…