Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 14, 2021 in La Crosse, WI

It will be a cold day in La Crosse, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is a 83% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from THU 6:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 AM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.