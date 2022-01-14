It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel even colder at 22. Today's forecasted low temperature is 7 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 58% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 14, 2022 in La Crosse, WI
Portions of Minnesota and Iowa not far from Wisconsin’s western border could see up to a foot of snow in the "Saskatchewan screamer" storm that could eventually become a powerful bomb cyclone on the East Coast, according to forecasters.
Several inches of snow could fall in southwestern Minnesota and western Iowa on Friday, as the “Saskatchewan screamer” now looks to track west of southern Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
