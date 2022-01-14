Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 14, 2022 in La Crosse, WI

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel even colder at 22. Today's forecasted low temperature is 7 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 58% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.