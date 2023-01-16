La Crosse residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a bitter 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 97% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 16, 2023 in La Crosse, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
As we start 2023, drought conditions are present in many parts of the Midwest. Rain and snow are in the forecast this week though. Here's how much is predicted to fall and what's expected later this month.
La Crosse people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 36 degrees. Today's forecaste…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 28. 25 degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm today, with foreca…
This week we discuss cold weather, the American Meteorological Society's annual weather conference, how technology is changing forecast communication and — most importantly — cocktails!
La Crosse's evening forecast: Showers early becoming a steady light rain late. Low 36F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Cool te…
La Crosse's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 15F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in La Crosse Saturday, with t…
Cool temperatures will blanket the La Crosse area Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
Temperatures will be just above freezing in La Crosse today. It should reach a bitter 38 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix…
Snow, sleet, and freezing rain are the well-known winter precipitation types, but there's another that's less common called graupel. Learn when and how it forms here.
This evening's outlook for La Crosse: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 30F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Cool t…