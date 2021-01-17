 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 17, 2021 in La Crosse, WI

It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at 20.92. Today's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until SUN 3:00 AM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.

