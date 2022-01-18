Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 18, 2022 in La Crosse, WI

Temperatures will be just above freezing in La Crosse today. It looks to reach a nippy 39 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 4 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.