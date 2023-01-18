La Crosse people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 34 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 18, 2023 in La Crosse, WI
Storm to dump heavy, wet snow on Wisconsin Wednesday into Thursday. See how much will fall and where
There will be a sharp dividing line between snow and rain, with more falling to the north and west and less to the south and east, according to forecasters.
