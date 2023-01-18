Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 18, 2023 in La Crosse, WI

La Crosse people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 34 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.