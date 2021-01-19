It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel much colder at 17.12. A 10-degree low is forcasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 19, 2021 in La Crosse, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Cloudy. Snow showers developing after midnight. Low 26F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40…
It will be a cold day in La Crosse, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low t…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in La Crosse today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 37 degrees. A 32-degree low is forcasted…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in La Crosse today. It looks to reach a bitter 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees …
For the drive home in La Crosse: Snow in the evening will give way to lingering snow showers overnight. Low 32F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Cha…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in La Crosse Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 40 degrees. 29 degrees is today…
La Crosse's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, La Crosse people should be prepared for temperatures …
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at 20.92. Today's for…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at 17. Today's forecasted low…
For the drive home in La Crosse: Cloudy. Low 21F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatur…