Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 2, 2022 in La Crosse, WI

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 7 though it will feel even colder at 6. Today's forecasted low temperature is -3 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory until SUN 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.