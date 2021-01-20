 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 20, 2021 in La Crosse, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 20, 2021 in La Crosse, WI

{{featured_button_text}}

La Crosse people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News