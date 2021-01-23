It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel much colder at 17. 20 degrees is today's low. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 62% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from SAT 3:00 PM CST until SUN 9:00 AM CST. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 23, 2021 in La Crosse, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 18 though it will feel much colder at 4.06. 2 degrees is t…
Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Cloudy. Snow showers developing after midnight. Low 26F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at 20.92. Today's for…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at 17. Today's forecasted low…
For the drive home in La Crosse: Cloudy. Low 21F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatur…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel much colder at 17.12. A 10-degree l…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in La Crosse today. It looks to reach a bitter 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees …
La Crosse people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low temper…
La Crosse's evening forecast: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low around 10F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a…
This evening's outlook for La Crosse: Partly cloudy. Low around 10F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in La Crosse Wednesday, …