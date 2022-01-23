It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 11 though it will feel even colder at 10. Today's forecasted low temperature is 7 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 23, 2022 in La Crosse, WI
The Midwest is all too familiar with frigid temperatures, but some cold air outbreaks are worse than others. These five stand out above the rest.
After slamming parts of the South and East, a winter storm moved Northeast Monday, while north-central states braced for brutal cold midweek. See the latest.
Power outages are likely during winter weather, especially when large amounts of snow or ice are involved. Here's how to be prepared.
Southern Wisconsin dodging big snowstorm set to pummel Minnesota, Iowa to southern US, up East Coast
Portions of Minnesota and Iowa not far from Wisconsin’s western border could see up to a foot of snow in the "Saskatchewan screamer" storm that could eventually become a powerful bomb cyclone on the East Coast, according to forecasters.
The track of the powerful system that will deliver heavy snow to Minnesota and Iowa has shifted slightly east, meaning more snow for western Wisconsin, according to forecasters.