It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30. Today's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 23, 2023 in La Crosse, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Storm to dump heavy, wet snow on Wisconsin Wednesday into Thursday. See how much will fall and where
There will be a sharp dividing line between snow and rain, with more falling to the north and west and less to the south and east, according to forecasters.
Widespread precipitation Wednesday night and Thursday with our next storm system. Some will be seeing a lot more snow than others though. Get the latest timing and forecast snow in our weather update.
Snow still likely in Wisconsin today, but we'll see a gradual decrease in the coverage and intensity of the activity. Find out how much more snow will fall and when it will all come to an end here.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in La Crosse today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature …
This evening in La Crosse: Mostly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in La Crosse tomorrow. It…
It will be a cold day in La Crosse, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 37 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. The ar…
La Crosse people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 34 degrees. 28 degrees is to…
This evening's outlook for La Crosse: Mostly cloudy. Low 19F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temper…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 28. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees today. The La Crosse are…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 28. 19 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also clou…