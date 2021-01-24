It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 24.8. A 8-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until SUN 9:00 AM CST. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 24, 2021 in La Crosse, WI
