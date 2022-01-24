Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 24, 2022 in La Crosse, WI

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 18 though it will feel even colder at 17. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -8 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.