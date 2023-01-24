It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 31. 24 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 24, 2023 in La Crosse, WI
