It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel much colder at 15.35. We'll see a low temperature of 18 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 25, 2021 in La Crosse, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 18 though it will feel much colder at 4.06. 2 degrees is t…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel much colder at 17. 20 degrees is to…
For the drive home in La Crosse: Cloudy with snow. Low around 20F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inch…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 24.8. A 8-degree low is fo…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel much colder at 17.12. A 10-degree l…
This evening in La Crosse: Partly cloudy skies. Low 8F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatur…
La Crosse people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low temper…
This evening's outlook for La Crosse: Partly cloudy. Low around 10F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in La Crosse Wednesday, …
La Crosse's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 9F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temper…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in La Crosse today. It looks to reach a bitter 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees …