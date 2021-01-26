It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel much colder at 10.23. We'll see a low temperature of 8 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 26, 2021 in La Crosse, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 18 though it will feel much colder at 4.06. 2 degrees is t…
For the drive home in La Crosse: Cloudy with snow. Low around 20F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inch…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel much colder at 17. 20 degrees is to…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 24.8. A 8-degree low is fo…
This evening in La Crosse: Partly cloudy skies. Low 8F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatur…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel much colder at 15.35. We'll see a low tem…
La Crosse people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low temper…
La Crosse's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 9F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temper…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in La Crosse today. It looks to reach a bitter 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees …
La Crosse people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 35 degrees. Expect a drastic…