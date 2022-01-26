Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 26, 2022 in La Crosse, WI

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 14 though it will feel even colder at 13. Today's forecasted low temperature is 13 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. La Crosse could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 18 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory until WED 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.