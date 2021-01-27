 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 27, 2021 in La Crosse, WI

It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel much colder at 9.61. We'll see a low temperature of 1 degree today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.

