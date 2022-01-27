Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 27, 2022 in La Crosse, WI

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 26. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -6 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. La Crosse could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.