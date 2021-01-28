Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 28, 2021 in La Crosse, WI

It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel much colder at 18.17. We'll see a low temperature of 13 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 6 mph. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.