It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel even colder at 25. 12 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 29, 2022 in La Crosse, WI
