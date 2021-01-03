It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28. 19 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory until SUN 12:00 PM CST. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 3, 2021 in La Crosse, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel much colder at 17.9. We'll see a lo…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at 17.59. 24 degrees is today…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at 19.4. 11 degrees is today'…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 26.53. We'll see a low tem…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 23.12. Today's forec…
For the drive home in La Crosse: A few clouds. Low 13F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temp…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at 15.93. We'll see a low tem…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27, though luckily it will feel a bit warmer at 32.15. A 2…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at 20.8. Today's foreca…
For the drive home in La Crosse: Partly cloudy. Low around 15F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with te…