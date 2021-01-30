 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 30, 2021 in La Crosse, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 30, 2021 in La Crosse, WI

It will be a cold day in La Crosse, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 33 degrees. A 28-degree low is forcasted. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 61% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from SAT 12:00 PM CST until SUN 6:00 PM CST. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

