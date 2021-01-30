It will be a cold day in La Crosse, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 33 degrees. A 28-degree low is forcasted. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 61% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from SAT 12:00 PM CST until SUN 6:00 PM CST. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 30, 2021 in La Crosse, WI
