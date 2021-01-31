 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 31, 2021 in La Crosse, WI

It will be a cold day in La Crosse, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 33 degrees. A 26-degree low is forcasted. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 60% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until SUN 6:00 PM CST. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

