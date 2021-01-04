It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 28.53. 21 degrees is today's low. There is a 46% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from SUN 6:00 PM CST until MON 12:00 PM CST. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 4, 2021 in La Crosse, WI
