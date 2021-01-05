It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 33.57. 19 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory until TUE 10:00 AM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 5, 2021 in La Crosse, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28. 19 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are i…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 26.53. We'll see a low tem…
This evening in La Crosse: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 19F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, La Cross…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 23.12. Today's forec…
For the drive home in La Crosse: A few clouds. Low 13F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temp…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at 15.93. We'll see a low tem…
For the drive home in La Crosse: Partly cloudy. Low around 15F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with te…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at 20.8. Today's foreca…
La Crosse's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 21F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temper…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 28.53. 21 degrees …