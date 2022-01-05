 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 5, 2022 in La Crosse, WI

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 16. We'll see a low temperature of 3 degrees today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 37% chance of rain. La Crosse could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until WED 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News