Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 7, 2021 in La Crosse, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 7, 2021 in La Crosse, WI

It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 26.49. 24 degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.

