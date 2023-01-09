Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 9, 2023 in La Crosse, WI

Temperatures in La Crosse will be cool today. It looks to reach a bitter 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.