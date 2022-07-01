Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 1, 2022 in La Crosse, WI

La Crosse folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.
