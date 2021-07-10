It will be a warm day in La Crosse. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 76 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 36% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 10, 2021 in La Crosse, WI
