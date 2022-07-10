Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 10, 2022 in La Crosse, WI

La Crosse folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.