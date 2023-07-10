The forecast is showing a hot day in La Crosse. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 60 degrees. We will see clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.