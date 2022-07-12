The forecast is showing a hot day in La Crosse. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 12, 2022 in La Crosse, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch now: Good chance of rain across Wisconsin Monday, small chance of severe storms in southern Wisconsin
Rain ahead, along, and behind a cold front today and tonight. See when rain is most likely in our area and get the latest on the severe weather threat in southern Wisconsin in our updated forecast.
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in La Crosse. It looks like it will be a mild 78 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house…
The La Crosse area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The sunsh…
A high chance of rain across the state Monday with severe storms expected in spots. The chance for severe weather will continue Tuesday as well. Here's the latest on the timing and threats.
The La Crosse area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today,…
The forecast is showing a hot day in La Crosse. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. We will se…
La Crosse folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today.…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
This evening's outlook for La Crosse: Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, the La Crosse area can expect a sizzling…
Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Mond…