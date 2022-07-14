Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 14, 2022 in La Crosse, WI

La Crosse folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 14, 2022 in La Crosse, WI
