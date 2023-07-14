Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 22% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Warning from FRI 12:15 AM CDT until FRI 1:30 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.