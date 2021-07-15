 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 15, 2021 in La Crosse, WI

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.

