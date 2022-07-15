Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 15, 2022 in La Crosse, WI

Temperatures will be warm Friday in La Crosse. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 58% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.