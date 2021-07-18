Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 18, 2021 in La Crosse, WI

The forecast is showing a hot day in La Crosse. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.